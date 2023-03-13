RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) starting at 9 a.m. on March 25. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.

Leading up to this year’s competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Commodore Perry High School

Team name: Meddling Kids

Bot name: Mystery Machine

Team members: Serrenah Peterson, Nevaeh Sturgin, Daniel Gruver and Kolton Heeter

• • •

Team name: Eryth

Bot name: Retinizer & Spazmatism

Team members: Joaquin Keck, Hayden Bates, Christian Saxe and Xavier Williams

• • •

Team name: Asgardians

Bot name: Fenrir

Team members: Hunter Geibel, Perry Bean, Preston Peterson and Helena Dillaman

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you