RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) starting at 9 a.m. on March 25. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.
Leading up to this year’s competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Commodore Perry High School
Team name: Meddling Kids
Bot name: Mystery Machine
Team members: Serrenah Peterson, Nevaeh Sturgin, Daniel Gruver and Kolton Heeter
• • •
Team name: Eryth
Bot name: Retinizer & Spazmatism
Team members: Joaquin Keck, Hayden Bates, Christian Saxe and Xavier Williams
• • •
Team name: Asgardians
Bot name: Fenrir
Team members: Hunter Geibel, Perry Bean, Preston Peterson and Helena Dillaman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.