RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other April 2 at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.

Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Cochranton High School

Team name: Bad Company

Bot name: Death Punch

Team members: Aaron Royer, Wyatt Barzak, Landon Moore, Kyle Hoffman, Chloa Lippert, James Bizjak, Lance Axton and Jaiben Walker

• • •

Team name: Table Cover

Bot name: Kevin

Team members: Aiden Irwin, Christian Everett, Parker Haun, Nathan Heim, Justin Lyon and Garrett Royer

• • •

Team name: Goon Squad

Bot name: Bandit

Team members: Gavin Sekerski, Dawson Carroll, Fisher Dudzic, Blake Foulk, David Peterson and Cole Wright

• • •

Team name: Kyle’s Girlfriend’s Team

Bot name: K.G.R.

Team members: Zoe Hansen, Landon Homa, Olivia Kennedy, Bryce Kerr, Abigail Knapka, Emma Short and Vinny Vittorio

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you