RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other April 2 at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Cochranton High School
Team name: Bad Company
Bot name: Death Punch
Team members: Aaron Royer, Wyatt Barzak, Landon Moore, Kyle Hoffman, Chloa Lippert, James Bizjak, Lance Axton and Jaiben Walker
• • •
Team name: Table Cover
Bot name: Kevin
Team members: Aiden Irwin, Christian Everett, Parker Haun, Nathan Heim, Justin Lyon and Garrett Royer
• • •
Team name: Goon Squad
Bot name: Bandit
Team members: Gavin Sekerski, Dawson Carroll, Fisher Dudzic, Blake Foulk, David Peterson and Cole Wright
• • •
Team name: Kyle’s Girlfriend’s Team
Bot name: K.G.R.
Team members: Zoe Hansen, Landon Homa, Olivia Kennedy, Bryce Kerr, Abigail Knapka, Emma Short and Vinny Vittorio