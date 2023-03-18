RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High School starting at 9 a.m. on March 25. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Cochranton Junior Senior High School
Team name: Da Mud Dawgs
Bot name: Waterboy
Team members: David Peterson, Zoe Hansen, Abby Knapka, Olivia Kennedy, Aiden Irwin, Justin Lyon, Gavin Sekerski and Fisher Dudzic
• • •
Team name: White Fluffy Unicorns
Bot name: Sprinkles
Team members: Danielle Hoffman, Eve Pfeiffer, Quinton Bresee, Indie Dudzic, Ayden Goodge, Maddox Salsberry, Ronald Weisenstein and Macie Williams
• • •
Team name: Hog Squad
Bot name: Hog Rider
Team members: Cole Wright, Dawson Carroll, Christian Everett, Parker Haun, Blake Foulk, Nathan Heim and David Peterson
• • •
Team Name: Super Troppers
Bot name: Farva
Team members: Gage Aiken, Bella DeVillars, Ben Field, Luke Field, Tanner Shearer, Trevor Shetler, Davison Reese and Nick Knapka
