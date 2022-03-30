RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.

Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Cambridge Springs High School

Team name: Odin

Bot name: Thor

Team members: Jordie Klawuhn, Ronnie Harrison, Gabe Carver and Hailey Miklovic

• • •

Team name: Outlaw

Bot name: Thumper

Team members: Katlynn Baer, Tyler King, Braden Beck, Marcus Graham and Trent Dailey

• • •

Team name: Short Bus Crew

Bot name: BF 3000

Team members: Luke Peterman, Colby Deets and Dayton Ridgeway

• • •

Team name: Interstellar

Bot name: Singularity

Team members: Ryan Thayer Elliott Chaffee, Wesley Ryden and Alex Lane

 

