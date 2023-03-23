RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High School starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. Doors open at 8.

Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Cambridge Springs High School

Team name: Interstellar

Bot name: Neil

Team members: Ryan Thayer, Wesley Ryden, Rory Greenawalt and Elliott Chaffee

• • •

Team name: The Punisher Crew

Bot name: The Punisher

Team members: Alexander Lane, Marcus Graham, Josh Reibel and Royale Reno-Gaus

• • •

Team name: Team Smurf

Bot name: Papa Smurf

Team members: Owen Borland, Rowan Feikles, Joseph Duda, Alex Manno and Jerome Ishman

• • •

Team name: Mischief

Bot name: Loki

Team members: Jordie Klawuhn, Hailey Miklovic, Caleb Swab, Donovan Harney, Ronald Harrison and Tyler Shepard

