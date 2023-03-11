With roughly one out of every four jobs in Crawford County based in manufacturing, RoboBOTS is a key element in building local student interest in manufacturing-related careers.
The RoboBOTS student robotics tournament returns in two weeks at Meadville Area Senior High School for its 16th edition.
In RoboBOTS, high school and middle school students design and build 15-pound robots that battle in a daylong, double-elimination tournament. The students have hands-on experience in building the robots using science, math and technology learned in the classroom.
Crawford County has around 25 percent of its total jobs in manufacturing compared to about 9.4 percent for Pennsylvania and about 8.5 percent nationally. Many of Crawford County’s tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers.
“Manufacturing has a huge impact here that people don’t often realize,” said Tami Adams. Adams is the executive director of the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), an industry trade group.
The local NTMA chapter started the tournament in the 2006-2007 school year as a way to get students to pursue technical careers.
“We want to spark an interest in manufacturing careers — there’s just a huge shortage (of workers),” Adams said. “RoboBOTS is a way to introduce students to all the different elements of manufacturing — designing, planning, machining, building.”
Adams said while about two-thirds of the county’s manufacturing jobs directly are related to being a machinist, there are a host of other jobs needed at a manufacturing firm.
“It’s not just being a machinist, the businesses need sales people, designers, engineers, accountants and other positions within a company,” she said.
Manufacturing nationwide is in the midst of a workforce crisis, according to the Manufacturing Institute, a nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.
A study by auditing and consulting firm Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute found U.S. manufacturers need to hire 4 million workers by 2030 to account for growth and fill positions left open by retiring workers, but 2.1 million of those jobs might go unfilled because of a lack of trained workers.
While students learn about various aspects of manufacturing through the RoboBOTS program, Adams said the participants develop other skills. Organization, time management, budgeting and leadership are learned by working together on the robots, Adams said.
This year, a total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties will battle it out at Meadville Area Senior High starting at 9 a.m. on March 25. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8 a.m.
