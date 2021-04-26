Meadville Area Senior High was the scene of a series of battles Saturday that were so fearsome, some of the combatants fell to pieces.
Fortunately, they were all robots.
RoboBOTS made its return this past weekend for its 14th iteration after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the still-lingering virus meant there were no spectators, the entire event was broadcast over the school's YouTube channel, Meadville Media.
The tournament featured nearly 30 teams from various schools in the region. Each team was challenged to design a remote-controlled robot to do battle with the other BOTs in a series of one-on-one fights.
Teams could claim victory by either knocking their opponents out of the arena, making the other team tap out, rendering the other BOT incapable of controlled movement for a 10-second countdown, or by winning a judges' decision should a match go the full three minutes. Contestants were judged on a variety of factors, including damage the caused with their BOT or showing skilled driving and tactics.
The tourney was double elimination, and featured a few for-fun "grudge matches" and a multi-BOT rumble along the way.
The annual event is sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), with an eye toward training students in manufacturing and machining skills. According to Tami Adams, executive director of the chapter, the return of the tournament was a much-celebrated event.
"We were very excited to be able to offer the opportunity to the students," she said.
With manufacturing representing a major section of the Crawford County workforce, RoboBOTS has many professional supporters, with even representatives from the U.S. armed forces present at the event.
Going into the tournament, Cochranton Junior-Senior High School was by far the favorites to win. The school had won the last seven iterations of RoboBOTS and was fielding four teams in this year's tournament.
However, the teams found a Cinderella story waiting for them instead.
Venango Technology Center of Oil City was fielding a pair of robots designed for the 2019 iteration of the tournament. While one of their bots, Chimera, found itself knocked out of the tourney — though it did win the multi-BOT rumble while facing around a dozen other robots at once — its sister BOT Pegasus managed to hold out.
Pegasus did not suffer its first defeat until the fourth round of the winner's bracket, falling to Cochranton's Courage, which was by then the only Cochranton BOT still in the winner's bracket. This was a far cry from when Pegasus competed in 2019, when it lost its first two matches and was immediately knocked out of the competition.
Of course, Pegasus was not exactly the same as it was the last time it competed. As Venango Technology Center student Jason Dunkle and team coach Andrew Jordan, who graduated last year, explained, Pegasus received some major upgrades since its last time in the ring.
A low-to-the-ground BOT designed to get underneath other robots, Pegasus has the unique feature of having two magnets on the underside, more safety securing it to the arena floor. Some additional clearance was added on the magnets, keeping the BOT from getting stuck on the occasionally uneven arena.
Further, two titanium "horns" were added to the top of Pegasus. These, as the team's academic adviser Tim Lyon explained, were designed to counter the vertical spinners utilized by many teams, especially Cochranton. When the spinners collided with those horns, sparks would fly and the robot with the spinner would often get sent up into the air, while Pegasus would go relatively undamaged.
Indeed, Courage featured one of those vertical spinners, its victory over Pegasus occurring after one particularly strong hit managed to produce more force than the magnets and flip the BOT onto its back.
With the double-elimination style, Pegasus was able to stay in the tournament and worked its way into a rematch with Courage, which had been sent down to the loser's bracket by Meadville Area Senior High's Peacekeeper, another vertical spinner robot.
However, bad luck befell Courage as it suffered major internal damage in its battle with Peacekeeper. According to Cochranton students Josh Merchbaker and Nikayla Peters, Courage's receiver was taken out of commission by the fight and had to be recalibrated in addition to other damages.
The other three Cochranton teams, having already been knocked out of the tournament, offered up parts from their own BOTs in order to fix Courage and keep it in the running.
"We pretty much built a new BOT with our other team's parts," Peters said.
While Courage was rendered able to move, its weapon remained mostly dysfunctional, even after Courage's team asked for delays to get more time to repair. Without a way to defend itself, Courage found itself slammed into the walls of the arena by Pegasus and eventually being knocked onto its side, unable to right itself.
With the victory, Pegasus had broken Cochranton's seven-year win streak at the tournament. However, there was still the matter of facing Peacekeeper, a BOT which had not been defeated all tournament. This meant in order to win overall, Pegasus would have to defeat Peacekeeper in two consecutive matches, while the Meadville team needed only a single win to claim victory.
Similar to Pegasus, Peacekeeper was based off of designs of older robots. Meadville junior Cody Hall said the team combined designs of BOTs built for the prior year's tournament, trying to remove any possible design flaws from those blueprints. With a powerful vertical spinner favored by many in the tournament, it was a fearsome offensive machine.
"Overall it had to be one of the best BOTs in there," Hall said.
That vertical spinner went against Pegasus' horns, sparks showering the arena as the two clashed. Pegasus took the first battle, throwing Peacekeeper out of the arena, though one of Pegasus' titanium horns was knocked off.
After time was given for both teams to repair, the robots were sent into the arena once more for the finale of the tournament. After several more dramatic hits, Pegasus was able to slam Peacekeeper into a corner of the arena and disable it, giving Venango Technology Center the win.
For the students of the technology center, it was like a dream come true.
"It feels crazy," said sophomore Katlin Smith. "This is unbelievable."
Alexander Keckathorn, a junior, called Pegasus one of the better designed robots he had seen in the tournament, noting that Peacekeeper was the only other BOT to majorly damage it.
Lyon was especially proud of his students and their accomplishment in breaking the Cochranton winning streak.
"They can't understand the Cochranton win streak but I can understand the Cochranton win streak because I've been doing this a really long time," he said.
Chris Yost, Cochranton's academic adviser, did not take the loss hard, acknowledging the streak had to stop at some point.
"I'm prouder of them this year even though we didn't win," he said.
Yost praised his students for working together and never giving up, despite the troubles their robot faced after the match against Peacekeeper.
Peters echoed the sentiments, saying RoboBOTS was about having fun and the chance to learn the tools and trade of manufacturing above all else.
Over at Meadville, academic adviser Chris Condon complimented his students and their robot, noting how Peacekeeper kept fighting no matter the damage it took.
"Nobody ever broke it," he said. "Nobody ever did anything to it."
He also had high praise for RobotBOTS itself as a way to provide students with some much-needed engineering experience.
"I think it's absolutely beyond a doubt one of the best academic opportunities in the country," he said.
RoboBOTS results
1. Pegasus, Venango Technology Center
2. Peacekeeper, Meadville Area Senior High
3. Courage, Cochranton Junior-Senior High
King of the Ring (biggest crowd pleaser)
Peacekeeper, Meadville Area Senior High
Best Engineered
Pegasus, Venango Technology Center
Best Sportsmanship
Maplewood Junior-Senior High School
Coolest BOT
Traffic Cone, General McLane High School