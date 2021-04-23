This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Venango Technology Center
Team name: AM Electronics
BOT name: Chimera
Team members: Jason Dunkle, Orlando Fackler, Matt Allison, Hailee Ruff, Deluca Schratz and Lane Harrah
• • •
Team name: PM Electronics
BOT name: Pegasus
Team members: Easton Mallory, Logan Niederriter, Stephanie Rogers, Hailey Biltz, Katlin Smith and Alexander Heckathorn