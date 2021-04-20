This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Erie High School
Team name: BOWA
BOT name: Dr. Big
Team members: Nolan Benedict, Tyler Rhodes, Zach Layton, Alex McClinton and Josh Karnes
• • •
Team name: Monsters of the Deep
BOT name: The Leviathan
Team members: Andrew Bebko, Austin Froehlich, Nathan Burge and Seaara Durivage
• • •
Team name: B. Chung
BOT name: Fujita MK. II
Team members: Mark Malin, Owen Joslin, Bleh Soe, Hassineen Al-Fatlawi and Omarion Sharples
General McLane High School
Team name: Road Work Ahead
BOT name: Traffic Cone
Team members: Wynn Puller, Alanna Puller, Genevieve Preston, Dan Mulligan and Alec Eisert
• • •
Team name: Certified Floor Cleaner
BOT name: Stanley Steamer
Team members: Caden Etzel, Dylan Segal, Jada Wienecke and Savannah Yonkin