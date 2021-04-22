This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Corry Area High School
Team name: Olympians
BOT name: Cerberus
Team members: Nathan Shirey, Jacob Swartzfager, Hannah Stroup and Jonathon Griffis
West Middlesex Middle School
Team name: Stuck in the Middle
BOT name: Cannon Fodder
Team members: Brandon Schmidt, Aiden Thompson, Caden Rudzik, Regan Rowley, Kali Coulter and Kelsey Coulter
West Middlesex High School
Team name: Cloud 9
BOT name: The Gouda Grater
Team members: Luke Schneider, Carter Mick, Chris Thompson, Nick Thompson, Bobby Spangler and Zane Mauro