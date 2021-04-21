This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Commodore Perry Junior-Senior High School
Team name: Heavy Artillery
BOT name: Yeet Machine
Team members: Kolton Heeter, Hunter Geibel, Perry Bean, Daniel Gruver, Brendan Malone and Jordan Williams
• • •
Team name: Alpha 1
BOT name: Circuit Breaker
Team members: Aidan Jones, Benjamin Kammes, Hayden Bates, Jacob Castona, Jordan Castona, Josh Jones and Serrenah Peterson
Union City High School
Team name: Wreckless Endangerment
BOT name: Bucket Motor
Team members: Cole Desimone, Landon Myer, Tyler Parkhurst, Daniel Ruckman, Abigail Tingley and Matthew Yaple
• • •
Team name: Wreckless Endangerment
BOT name: Chompster
Team members: Caden Fox, Kyle Iman, Logan Iman, Andrew Ploss, Cameron Shreve and David Smith