This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Team name: Frank's Friends
BOT name: Frank the Tank
Team members: Haiku Peters, Joe Mascittti, Alexa Lynn, Evan Hurly, Levi Connally, Dylan Hulley, Nick Pleitner and Ignatious Petrie
• • •
Team name: Jekyll
BOT name: Hyde
Team members: Quincy Zook, Logan Fritze, Ryan Yoder, Joey Slye, Henry Shaffer, Connor Smith, Jayden Ishman, Xavier Dillinger and Madison Eckart