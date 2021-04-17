This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Maplewood Junior-Senior High
Team name: Juggernaut
Bot name: Dreadnought
Team members: Gage McCarl, Micheal Oakes and Aiden Williams
-------
Team name: Hazardous
Bot name: Toxic Waste
Team members: Chase Halsaver, Devin Bach, Garrett Dewey, Garrett Butryn and Caleb Donor