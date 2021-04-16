This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Conneaut Area Senior High School
Team name: OGHAM Alpha
BOT name: Black Fyre
Team members: Mike Dooley, Keyshaun Dennis and Bryce Tatters
• • •
Conneaut Valley Middle School
Team name: Conneaut Valley Robotics
BOT name: Aluminator
Team members: A.J. Evans, Wesley Evans, A.J. Grout, Caleb Marwood, Phoenix Humphreys and Jonathan Haeck