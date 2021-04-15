This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Cochranton Junior-Senior High School
Team name: Temporary Incredibles
BOT name: Lil Edna
Team members: Lance Axton, Wyatt Barzak, James Bizjak, Madison Heim, Kyle Hoffman, Chloa Lippert, Landon Moore and Jaiben Walker
• • •
Team name: Hot Stuff
BOT name: Fuego
Team members: Abby Knapka, Bryce Kerr, Landon Homa, Landyn Byler, Olivia Kennedy, Vinny Vittorio and Zoe Hansen
• • •
Team name: God Squad
BOT name: Zeus
Team members: Spencer Kenny, Alex Jackson, Lexie Moore, McKenna Shorts, Meghan Pfeiffer and Kaleigh Bohrer
• • •
Team name: The Cowardly Dogs
BOT name: Courage
Team members: Josh Merchbaker, A.J. Freer, Jacob Lyon and Nikki Peters