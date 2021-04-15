This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.

This year, 30 teams from 15 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.

RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.

Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Cochranton Junior-Senior High School

Team name: Temporary Incredibles

BOT name: Lil Edna

Team members: Lance Axton, Wyatt Barzak, James Bizjak, Madison Heim, Kyle Hoffman, Chloa Lippert, Landon Moore and Jaiben Walker

• • •

Team name: Hot Stuff

BOT name: Fuego

Team members: Abby Knapka, Bryce Kerr, Landon Homa, Landyn Byler, Olivia Kennedy, Vinny Vittorio and Zoe Hansen

• • •

Team name: God Squad

BOT name: Zeus

Team members: Spencer Kenny, Alex Jackson, Lexie Moore, McKenna Shorts, Meghan Pfeiffer and Kaleigh Bohrer

• • •

Team name: The Cowardly Dogs

BOT name: Courage

Team members: Josh Merchbaker, A.J. Freer, Jacob Lyon and Nikki Peters

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you