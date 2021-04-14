This year's RoboBOTS competition isn't allowing spectators due to the pandemic, but the April 24 competition airs live via YouTube.com beginning at 9 a.m. at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High's YouTube channel.
This year, 30 teams from 14 schools in the region will have robots battling each other.
RoboBOTS is a robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association. Started during the 2006-07 school year, it was created to increase student interest in technical education careers.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Cambridge Springs High School
Team name: Iron Men
Bot name: Jarvis
Team members: Wesley Ryden, Ryan Thayer, Alex Lane, Luke Gosnell, Hunter Bennet and J.J. Alward
• • •
Team name: Rebel
Bot name: R2D2
Team members: Jordie Klawuhn, Elliott Chaffee, Chase Beck and Bryce Kania
• • •
Team name: Ash
Bot name: Ford Ranger
Team members: Justin Gaydos, Zak Baer, Dayton Ridgeway and Kyle Huya
• • •
Team name: Pandemonium
Bot name: Mephisto
Team members: Bob Moats, Brody Beck, Anthony Potts, Jake Brown and James Sherman