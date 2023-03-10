RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High on March 25 starting at 9 a.m. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.

Leading up to this year’s competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Maplewood High School

Team name: The Holy Cows

Bot name: Bull-Dozer

Team members: Dane Shearer, Colton Urquhart, Eddie Bivens, Justin Fry and Kevin Lewis

• • •

Team name: The Alps

Bot name: Glacier

Team members: Jack Deane, Nick Townley, Nick Triola, Mitchell Potosky and Aiden Williams

• • •

Team name: Why Not

Bot name: Sparkle Man

Team members: Brady Gerow, Garrett Butryn, Dylan Dewey, Levi Hinkle and Caleb Watson

 

