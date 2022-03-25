As the RoboBOTS student robotics competition marks its 15th edition this year, it has a different coordinator for the first time.
Nate Bahurinsky will coordinate the competition, taking over from Brian Deane, who has retired.
RoboBOTS is a high school competition where students create 15-pound robots that battle each other. It was started by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), an industry trade association, as a way to get kids interested in manufacturing and technical careers.
This year’s competition is April 2 at Meadville Area Senior High, with 25 teams from 12 schools in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties set to take part.
Deane, the president of the former NuTec Tooling Systems of Meadville, had been the volunteer coordinator since the event started during the 2006-07 school year.
Bahurinsky is no stranger either to the tooling and machining industry or to competitions.
The vice president of operations at Peters’ Heat Treating Inc. of Meadville, he’s been involved with the NTMA chapter on various committees during his past 16 years with Peters.
He’s also a former head coach of Meadville Area Senior High School’s soccer team.
Bahurinsky was approached by Tami Adams, the local NTMA chapter’s executive director, about taking over coordinating the tournament after Deane expressed an interest in retiring.
With his children now in college, and his retirement from coaching due to work commitments, Bahurinsky said he decided to jump in.
“It’s anything I can do to get these robotics kids to sticking around town in the tool and die trade,” he said. “It’s helping them with something they love, and hopefully, stick around and help our manufacturing community” in the future.
Bahurinsky is quick to credit others with getting him off to a smooth start.
“Tami has been wonderful this year, being that I have no experience with this whatsoever,” he said of Adams. “Tami has kind of taken the lead on things. This is pretty much a learning year for myself. Hopefully I can take more off of her plate next year.”
Deane literally left a blueprint on what to do, according to Bahurinsky.
“Brian left a spreadsheet, which we still use,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know if anybody could every replace him. He was really good at this and very passionate about it. He was the one that got this up and going. All we can hope is to continue what he built.”
But the backbone of a successful competition are the dozens of volunteers involved, Bahurinsky said. They do everything from setting up the arena to inspecting robots to tearing down after the competition concludes — as well as everything in between.
“I’m meeting a lot of good people that aren’t all technically in the NTMA,” he said. “They’re from all the different tool shops and other businesses. They just want to help the kids and the community.”