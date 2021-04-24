After a year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RoboBOTS high school robot combat tournament returns today at 9 a.m. with modifications.
The biggest one is not having spectators at the tournament, though it can be viewed live via YouTube.com at Meadville Media, which is Meadville Area Senior High’s YouTube channel.
Each year, there are between 150 to 200 students from 15 to 20 school in the region involved in the tournament, sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).
This year, there are 30 teams from 15 schools competing. Students design and build 15-pound robots to battle against each other in the double-elimination tournament.
Not having the RoboBOTS tournament in 2020 was summed up in one word by Chris Condon, a technology education teacher at Meadville High.
"Painful," Condon said. "We had three teams ready to go last year. I had eight or nine seniors last year and it just didn't happen for them."
The local tournament was started in the 2006-07 school year to get students interested in technical careers. Classroom work in mathematics, science and technology is put to practical use by the students in designing and building the robots while also learning teamwork and organization.
Chris Yost, a technology education teacher at Cochranton High School, said students and teachers like himself really had to adapt this year.
"We were shut down (for in-person learning) for six weeks due to the pandemic," Yost said. "I'm teaching kids to design via Zoom. We'd meet once a day for 44 minutes."
Both Yost and Condon said they and the students are excited for today's tournament.
"Big time," said Yost, whose school has four teams in the competition. "The kids are ecstatic."
Condon said while it's great to have the program back for the NTMA, the tool shops that assist the program and the sponsors, it's especially good to have it back for the students.
"The kids in the program get to see what's inside and goes on in the (tool shop) buildings," Condon said. "The whole program was established to let kids see what is out there locally and spark and interest with the kids."
The local NTMA chapter and the area manufacturing companies say RoboBOTS continues to be a key component for Crawford County’s manufacturing future.
Both local and national manufacturers have said they need not only machinists and tool and die makers, but mechanical and electrical engineers, computer engineers, electricians, welders and workers with other technical skills.
Crawford County has a heavier reliance on manufacturing than other parts of Pennsylvania and the country. Many of the area’s tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers.
About 23 percent of the jobs in the county are related to manufacturing compared to only to 9.5 percent for Pennsylvania and 8.5 percent nationally.
