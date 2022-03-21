The RoboBOTS student robotics tournament returns next month with spectators permitted for the first time since 2019.
A total of 25 teams from 12 schools from Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) starting at 9 a.m. on April 2. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.
The competition has 15-pound robots designed and built by high school and middle school students. The robots do battle in a daylong double-elimination tournament.
Students put science, math and technology learned in the classroom into hands-on experience as they design and build the robots, said Tami Adams, executive director of the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), a trade group.
But students also develop other skills like time management, organization, budgeting and leadership as they work together on the robots, according to Adams.
The northwestern Pennsylvania NTMA chapter started the tournament in the 2006-07 school year to spark student interest in pursuing technical careers.
With Crawford County having a heavier reliance on manufacturing than other parts of Pennsylvania and the country, RoboBOTS has been a key factor trying to build interest manufacturing-related careers.
About 24 percent of all jobs based in the county are related to manufacturing. The number compares to about 9.3 percent of all jobs in Pennsylvania being related to manufacturing and about 8.5 percent nationally. Many of Crawford County’s tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers.
Both local and national manufacturers have said they need not only machinists and tool and die makers, but mechanical and electrical engineers, computer engineers, electricians, welders and workers with other technical skills.
This year will be the 15th edition of the robot competition.
No competition was held in 2020 as Pennsylvania closed schools in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the RoboBOTS competition was held at MASH, but spectators weren’t allowed in the building due to pandemic restrictions.