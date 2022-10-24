Voters in the Pennsylvania House’s 6th District will choose between Republican Brad Roae, the current state representative, and challenger Nerissa Galt, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 election.
Redistricting with the 2022 election shifts the House’s 6th District to voters in the Meadville area, western and southern portions of Crawford County, and western Erie County.
Roae, 55, of East Mead Township, is seeking a ninth term. He first was elected in 2006.
Roae currently is chairman of the House Commerce Committee and is a member of the House Health Committee. He also serves on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, which oversees Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities.
Galt, 42, of Hayfield Township, is a quality engineer at Bliley Technologies Inc. in Erie. She previously worked as quality systems manager at Erie Plating Co. And as a quality engineer at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc.
Abortion
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion in June, which has lead to bans in several states, though Pennsylvania still permits abortions.
Galt said she doesn’t support banning abortion and it should remain legal in Pennsylvania.
“The vast majority of abortions take place before the second trimester and mid-term abortions are reserved for cases in which there is a fatal diagnosis for the fetus. This means that later-term abortions are for families facing one of the most difficult scenarios in life,” she said. “I’ve talked to many women in the past 11 years who have had to make these excruciating choices and the last thing they need is the fear of breaking a restrictive, inhumane law. Abortion is a difficult decision to make in any situation and everyone must have the right to privacy and bodily autonomy.”
“Absolutely not,” Galt said if women and/or medical personnel should be charged with murder if abortion was banned in Pennsylvania.
Roae said he is “pro-life and I am pro baby” and predicts Pennsylvania will change its stance on abortion.
“Legislation that has enough votes to pass in the House and Senate and that the governor will sign and that will survive a court challenge will become law and it will eliminate about 99 percent of all abortions,” he said. “There will be exceptions in the law for the life of the mother, ectopic pregnancy, rape, incest, etc., and those abortions would remain legal.”
Property tax shift
Pennsylvania relies on property taxes to fund schools and local government services.
Galt see a potential new tax revenue source for Pennsylvania while Roae favors better controls on spending, especially by school districts, as a way to ease the burden on taxpayers.
“The decriminalization and regulation of marijuana have proven to be an excellent source of tax revenue for other states,” Galt said. “Pennsylvania should follow suit and use a similar model to a state like Colorado. This revenue can be spent on education to help ease the burden on local taxpayers, and can also be used for programs to combat the opioid epidemic.”
“When schools spend too much, regardless of what tax is used we pay more than we should,” according to Roae.
He cited PENNCREST School District as an example, which he said received $7,362 per student in state funding in 2011. Adjusted to inflation, the state funding amount would have been $8,466 in 2020, but in reality, PENNCREST received $12,327, he said.
“There is broad support to eliminate school property taxes and I support that,” Roae said of potential legislation. “But all possible options to replace the revenue causes some people to pay even more in total taxes and some would pay far less in total taxes, so there is never consensus.”
Roae said the Legislature would have to increase Pennsylvania’s sales tax from 6 percent to 12 percent or increase Pennsylvania’s personal income tax from 3.017 percent to 6 percent to offset revenue lost by eliminating property taxes.
Common ground
Both Galt and Roae said they can work with members of the opposing political party on issues to find common ground.
‘I don’t believe that there is an ‘opposing party’ as I’ll be representing many people who have registered for that party,” Galt said. “That means I have also committed to working with all elected officials at every level of Pennsylvania state and District 6 local governments.
“Disagreements on political issues must be worked through in a civil and methodical manner,” she said. “When it comes to issues of human rights violations, I will never compromise. We must learn to all live together regardless of our differences and I hope to model that in the Legislature.”
Roae said he has been able to work with Pennsylvania governors Ed Rendell and Tom Wolf, both Democrats, as well as with Tom Corbett, a Republican.
“I did fight against all three of them when they wanted to raise taxes, but I worked with them on many issues also,” Roae said. “When you disagree on an issue you either win or lose on that issue, but then you move on to the next issue. There are many issues where everyone agrees.”
Inflation
Galt and Roae split on the what the Pennsylvania Legislature can do to help families offset inflation.
Galt called inflation a “multifaceted issue with many causes that are largely out of the state Legislature’s control.”
“I know that many people want answers from their government officials, but I believe it would be disingenuous to lead people to believe that much can be done at the state level about supply chain issues, international and national corporations’ greed, and worker shortages,” Galt said.
“That being said, investing in affordable childcare for working families is an excellent way to invest in our labor force and get people back to work, helping to ease supply chain issues.”
Gov. Tom Wolf’s energy policies for Pennsylvania and President Joe Biden’s national energy policies are causing “the massive inflation for energy costs,” according to Roae.
“They keep making it harder to comply with constantly increasing excessive drilling regulations, long delays for permits, revocations of previously issued permits, threats of new taxes on natural gas production, banning drilling on large portions of public land, etc.,” Roae said. “It’s supply and demand, when the supply is lower the price is higher.”
Energy costs are driving food inflation, Roae said. He said fertilizer is made from petroleum products, with diesel fuel is used in equipment to plant and harvest crops as well as trucks to transport food to and from food processors while natural gas powers food processing plants.
“We need to let Pennsylvania businesses fully operate without the government getting in the way,” he said. “Government should encourage companies to be successful, not put up a bunch of roadblocks.”
Minimum wage
Galt and Roae split on whether Pennsylvania should increase its $7.25 an hour minimum wage.
Galt favors an increase in steps over a two-year period to $15 an hour with annual increases to coincide with the cost of living.
Galt said increasing the minimum wage can ease the burden on taxpayers and boost the state’s economy.
“First, and most obviously, when people make more money, they spend more money. This will boost local small businesses, which creates a cycle of putting more money back into the community,” she said. “Secondly, when people make more money, the government receives more tax revenue. Thirdly, helping people rise up out of poverty provides a pathway to lower government spending on public assistance programs.”
Roae said, “Increasing minimum wage is a solution in search of a problem.”
Roae points out only about 1 percent of Pennsylvania’s workforce, or about 64,000 people, earn minimum wage, according to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry statistics.
“Major manufacturing companies in Crawford County have starting pay that is more than double what minimum wage is and they cannot find enough employees,” he said. “Fast-food places are all starting high school kids with no experience at $10 or $12 or more. Anyone who is earning minimum wage should seriously consider changing jobs.”
