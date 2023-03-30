A project to replace roadway reflectors throughout the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Northwest Region is scheduled to begin next week.
The raised pavement markers are a safety device placed along the yellow center lines and white edge lines to help motorists’ visibility in low-light conditions. The markers also create an audible rumble when struck by a vehicle’s tires to alert motorists of a lane departure.
The project includes the following tentative schedule, weather permitting:
• Monday-April 7 — Mercer County secondary roads
• April 10-14 — Mercer, Crawford and Venango counties secondary roads
• April 17-20 — Interstates in Erie, Mercer and Venango counties
• April 24-28 — Erie and Warren counties secondary roads
• May 1-5 — Erie and Warren counties secondary roads
Motorists may encounter moving operations or lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should anticipate potential travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor is Green Acres Contracting Co. of Scottsdale. The contract cost is $217,420.
This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the construction book located under the Resources tab at penndot.pa.gov/District1.
