A $4.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 18 miles of Route 98 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County and Elk Creek and Franklin townships in Erie County is scheduled to start next week.
The project will include milling, paving, tree trimming, drainage improvements, bridge deck waterproofing, guiderail updates, and pavement markings.
The section of roadway to be improved include:
• Route 98 — From the intersection with Route 198 in Hayfield Township to the Erie County line, 10 miles.
• Route 98 — From the Erie County line in Elk Creek Township to north of the intersection of West Stancliff Road in Franklin Township, Erie County, 8 miles.
Construction is expected to begin Monday, weather permitting, and be completed by early August.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor is Lindy Paving Inc. of Union City. The contract cost is $4,226,363, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.