SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — A $631,631 roadway improvement project on Route 173 in Sandy Lake Township is scheduled to start next week.
The project will include milling and paving of 0.341 miles of roadway from Cemetery Road to 1,000 feet past Yankee School Road (Route 1004).
Additional work will include the excavation of an existing embankment in front of Lakeview United Methodist Church, shoulder widening, drainage upgrades, signage, pavement markings, and side road and driveway adjustments on approximate a half-mile of Route 173. The project also includes the paving and shoulder widening of a portion of Yankee School Road.
Construction is set to begin Monday, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by May.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.
Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor for the $631,000 project is Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College.
