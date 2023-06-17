CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Riverside Music Festival started back in 2011, when it was held at the former Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs, until fire destroyed the hotel and dinner theater in 2017.
The event then was held at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds until it moved again to Riverside Brewing Co., which is located at the site of the former Riverside Inn, 1 Fountain St.
This year, the music festival has a new and expanded venue — actually, you could say venues — along with a Family Fun Zone.
“The Family Fun Zone is going to be really neat,” said Justin Moyar, the event organizer. “There is going to be a nice area for the whole family.”
Moyar has been hosting the music festival for 12 years. When Riverside Brewing bowed out as the host site this year, Riverside Golf jumped on board and will be the main stage area for musical performances and the site for the many vendors, he said.
However, this year’s four-day festival — next week from Thursday to Sunday — includes more community involvement than in the past, with a stage area and live performances also at Marcy Park, Main Street and Venango Avenue, and the Villa Restaurant and Lounge, 236 S. Main St.
“The main stage area is housed at the golf course, where all the vendors will be,” Moyar said. “The two areas we brought back are Marcy Park and the Villa.”
Admission to all the bands is free, thanks to local sponsorship, including the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. There will be vendor items, food and drinks available for purchase.
Parking and shuttle service to and from Riverside Golf will be available Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. from Marcy Park, the Carnival Grounds and the Cambridge Springs Public Library.
Thirty-five bands are scheduled to play among the three venues during the four-day span.
The Family Fun Zone will be located at 280 S. Main St., next to the art gallery. Activities are free of charge. The Family Fun Zone will be open Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Desiree Davis Balloons will be there Friday at 6 p.m., and The Real Magic Steve balloon artist will be there Saturday at 2 p.m. The Bandits, a teen pop rock band, will perform Saturday at 6 p.m.
The library will sponsor an event on Saturday starting at the Family Fun Zone. Participants will walk to different locations to find pages of a story book to read.
The Family Fun Zone will include three inflatables.
The festivities begin Thursday evening at Riverside Golf, where Alyssa Hankey will perform at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mayflower Hill at 6:30.
On Friday, live music begins at Marcy Park at 5 p.m. and at Riverside Golf and the Villa at 6.
On Saturday, Moyar kicks things off by performing at Riverside Golf at noon. The last band takes the stage at 9 p.m. At Marcy Park, Samantha Sears gets the lineup underway at noon, with the last performance at 7:30. Spades starts at the Villa at 6, with the last band playing at midnight.
On Sunday, bands play only at Riverside Golf at noon and 1:30 p.m.
Two food trucks will be stationed at the Family Fun Zone, and vendors will be featured at Riverside Golf.
Also, on Friday at 5 p.m., a sculpture by Craig Newell Welding Inc. is scheduled to be unveiled on Venango Avenue near Mercer County State Bank.
Moyar is excited to bring a festival that has something for everyone.
“We really hope this year’s festival is one everyone can enjoy,” he said. “It has a lot of community participation.”
