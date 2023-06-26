CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Lori and Keith Kolin sat a picnic table in the lawn at Riverside Golf, talking to another couple and listening to the band Northbound Soul. They were taking in the Riverside Music Festival, which was being held at the golf course for the first time this year.
The Kolins, who live in Cambridge Springs, had attended the music festival when it was held at the former Riverside Inn and Hotel before that was destroyed by fire. When the music festival moved to the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds, Lori participated in it then, as well.
They could hear the music from their house on Friday night, so they decided to head out to Riverside Golf on Saturday.
“We’re just listening to music,” Lori said. “We had lunch and will probably have dinner in town. I’ve always tried to be active and support everything.
“And we’re catching up with friends — seeing people we haven’t seen in four or five years.”
Keith said he enjoys music, mostly rock and roll from the 1960s and ‘70s.
“It’s good, mellow music right now,” Keith said about Northbound Soul.
Keith thinks the music festival should roll around more than once a year.
“I wish they would have it more often, like the beginning of summer and the end of summer,” he said.
The Riverside Music Festival, organized by Justin Moyar Events, expended to four days this year — from Thursday to Sunday — and added venues at Marcy Park and the Villa Restaurant and Lounge. Also, a Family Fun Zone was set up on South Main Street in an area that once housed Smith’s Hardware. That building also burned and was demolished. Rodney Miller and his wife, Debbie, had a covered patio and tables set up outside what will soon be a coffee café and a brew pub adjacent to their other businesses, Wall Flowers and Kelly Run Art Gallery. Parents could sit and relax while their children played on the inflatables or participated in other activities such as watercolor painting.
Sara Burdick of Cambridge Springs was watching her son, Grant, 4, play in an inflatable, which included a slide.
“This is nice,” Burdick said. “It’s a nice thing this small community does to bring people together.
“I feel like this year there are a lot of new businesses; every business in this Family Fun Zone is new. So, I checked them out and got some beer. The kids got cookies and got to see their friends.”
Burdick has been to previous Riverside Music Festivals, but said this year’s festival seemed a little more family friendly.
“We were out here last night, and I felt like Grant fit right in and had just as much fun as I did,” Burdick said.
Amber and Matt Livermore co-own Wall Flowers with the Millers. Amber was helping a customer design her own bouquet of fresh flowers.
She was happy with the exposure to the many people who didn’t know the flower shop or art gallery had recently opened.
“They didn’t know we were here, so the exposure is bringing people from outside of town,” Amber said.
The Livermores own five Airbnb rentals, and they were all reserved a month ago.
“I’m not sure if they were all booked for the music festival, but people are coming to town,” she said.
Rodney said the way the properties are coming together and the renovation of the area for the Family Fun Zone is “beyond what he expected.” The patio area will be part of the coffee café and brew pub.
“It’s the vision of all of us to have an area where families could hang out and not be rushed out,” Rodney said. “We will keep the area for kids’ activity.”
The Riverside Music Festival included about 37 bands. There was free shuttle service Friday night and Saturday, as well as food trucks and about 40 vendors. The festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
