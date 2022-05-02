CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Like most residents in the area, Jeff Murdock remembers precisely where he was and what he was doing five years ago today. It will be some time before he or the borough forgets.
“It was a long night,” Murdock recalled last week.
The memories were still vivid for Jeremy Ball as well.
“It was probably one of the worst nights of my life,” Ball said of May 2, 2017.
Both Murdock and Ball received calls around 1 a.m. alerting them to a fire alarm.
For Murdock, the call came over the pager he carried as chief of Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department: Fire alarm sounding at 1 Fountain Ave.
The address was familiar to virtually anyone in Cambridge Springs and certainly to the fire chief: the historic Riverside inn.
That was a concern, but fire alarms had sounded at the inn before — in all likelihood, it was something minor.
Ball received a phone call around the same time from employees trying to turn off what they believed was a false alarm. Like many who grew up in Cambridge Springs, he had worked at the inn during high school and college. Almost two decades later, he returned to the area and became the inn’s general manager. When he arrived at the 132-year-old wooden structure around 1 a.m. on the night of the fire, he found the kitchen door too hot to open.
Moments later, Murdock received an update when a volunteer firefighter at the scene called in a working fire.
“At that point, the adrenaline kicked in,” he said, “and things sped up immensely from there.”
It was the call, it soon became clear, that his predecessors had dreaded.
By about 1:13 a.m., the first of what would eventually be scores of firetrucks arrived to the sight of smoke coming out of the front door and from under the iconic wraparound porch. When Murdock arrived on the second engine at the scene, two crews had already confirmed that none of the three employees or 12 guests present at the time were inside, so they had entered the structure to begin battling the blaze. Murdock immediately sounded a second alarm, then a third about 15 or 20 minutes later.
“Our guys, with two crews inside, weren’t really making any advancement on the fire,” he said. “Everything was burning very fast. It was getting away from us.”
A fourth alarm followed after another 30 to 45 minutes. Ultimately, about 20 departments responded, but despite their efforts, little could be done to save the hotel. The decision to shift from attacking the fire to taking a defensive stance stuck in Murdock’s mind. When limited space in front of the structure forced a ladder truck from Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department to the rear, Murdock got a call on his radio.
“Chief, get them out now,” the Edinboro chief told Murdock regarding the two crews fighting the fire inside the inn. “It’s not good.”
What hadn’t been evident from the front was the backside of the building, from the kitchen up to the second and third stories, fully involved with flames blowing out the windows.
Ultimately, six ladder trucks from Crawford and Erie counties assisted at the scene. In addition to hydrants in the borough, three fill sites for the approximately 30 tankers involved were set up along French Creek, with tankers transporting water to two central dumping stations, one on the north side and one on the south side of the fire. Lines were run from the nearby carnival grounds and dry hydrants along the creek near where Route 6/19 passes over the creek.
Murdock estimated that 200 firefighters took part in the effort.
Steady wind from the south made the fire difficult to contain, according to Murdock, and eventually carried ash and debris more than 3 miles north to the county line. In addition, hotel fires are by their nature challenging to fight from outside, since flames in the hallways can remain inaccessible.
Crews remained at the scene throughout the early morning hours and into the afternoon, as did Ball.
“They tried everything they could,” he said.
It’s not something members of the Cambridge Springs department are likely to forget about anytime soon, according to Murdock. A couple of members still have the call saved on their pagers, and Murdock said there was almost a feeling of guilt over not being able to save the structure that had hosted so many proms, weddings, showers, theater performances, Christmas parties and other community events — so many memories.
“We all said at the fire station, you don’t want to be chief when that building really catches fire,” Murdock said, recalling prior minor incidents at the inn. “It had a head start on us and conditions with the wind were not in our favor. Unfortunately, we were not able to save it that night.”
Five years later
In the days that followed, as crews remained a steady presence watching over hot spots that remained, the fire was eventually ruled accidental by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Fire Marshal Unit. An exact cause was never determined for the blaze that started in the kitchen.
Five years later, the Riverside Inn is gone and for those closely involved with the fire and its aftermath, it’s hard to believe so much time has passed — and that the familiar sight that had always been there was gone.
“It meant so much more than just the building burning down,” Mayor Randy Gorske said as he reflected on the effect the loss had on the town. For many affiliated with the inn, he added, “This was real grief for them, much like a loved one being lost.”
There were economic effects as well. Not only had the inn been an employer, it had been a destination for people from Meadville, Erie and elsewhere, and with the loss of the inn, Cambridge Springs was left with no accommodations for visitors who needed rooms in which to stay.
Before long, however, a new destination began to spring from the ashes left by the fire, one with historic roots comparable to the Riverside’s, if on a smaller scale.
Jason Howles knew the inn well, having grown up in the area. His wife, Deanna, had a baby shower there and surprised him with a diaper party held there as well. His grandmother’s 90th birthday party was held at the Riverside, and he had attended the music festival held each year numerous times. About a week before the fire, his mother had taken Jason and Deanna’s two children for photos on the inn’s porch when the couple was out of town.
As was the case for many in the area, Howles said, the inn “was a big part of our lives.”
Today, the couple owns and operates Riverside Brewing Co., “a brewery built on history,” as the website proclaims. Seated inside the brewery last week, Howles noted that the catchphrase is meant literally: The 19th-century Cochranton-area barn that houses the brewery was reconstructed on the footprint of the inn. In fact, he added, construction involved digging the inn’s foundation.
The 7,000-square-foot brewery and restaurant occupy part of the space occupied by the 44,000-square-foot inn. Similarly, they occupy only part of the larger role played by the inn.
“We know it’s never going to be what it was,” Howles said, “but we try to do a lot of similar things based on the core that the Riverside Inn had.”
From paying tribute to the Riverside name, to hiring some of the inn’s former employees and providing both a place for locals to go and a destination for those from out of town, Howles said the couple wanted to make sure they had a business concept that would thrive when they decided to buy the Riverside property. Far from feeling pressure to replace the inn, he said it’s been a joy to fill some of the void left by the fire.
“July 24 marks our third year of being open,” he said. “It’s been a really fast five years.”
Ball, too, has been part of the effort to fill the void as part of a group of four who bought the Riverside Golf course last year. Despite the loss, there’s reason for optimism concerning Cambridge Springs’ future, according to Ball.
“With a town based on so much history, it’s sometimes hard for people to realize it’s up to us to make our new history,” Ball said. “We have to carry on with what we’ve got and make the most of it.”
Doing so, according to Ball, would be easier if there were more people like Michael and Marie Halliday, who owned the inn from 1985 until it was destroyed, and without whom it would have been gone long before the fire.
Michael Halliday died in 2018 at 91 years old. Marie, 95, died on March 3.
“What they did for the town was pretty incredible,” Ball said, recalling a celebration of life held for Marie Halliday at the golf course in March.
“What they built,” he added, “is something that fire can’t ruin.”