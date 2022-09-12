Unleash hundreds of volunteers to scour over the French Creek watershed and you can never be sure what they’ll come back with.
A headless concrete statue known as “French Creek Fanny”? Check.
A no-longer vintage Fisher-Price record player? Check.
An antique Coca-Cola cooler? A team found one of those, too.
How about a creepy doll head? A perennial favorite, at least one team returns with the sort of stuff that nightmares are made of each year — and this year was no exception.
The event that produces these not-quite treasures is, of course, the French Creek Cleanup. The annual fall ritual took place Saturday and culminated in a celebratory picnic at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds that was attended by many of the nearly 850 people who registered to retrieve refuse, gather garbage and support stewardship efforts from Cochranton to Union City within the watershed of the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.
“We had fantastic participation this year and we are thrilled with the amount of garbage collected,” said Brenda Costa of French Creek Valley Conservancy (FCVC), the land trust that organizes the event. “Even though the number of pounds continues to be high, what is being collected is from other locations throughout the watershed and not just mainstream French Creek.”
The 38,875 pounds of trash removed from the watershed this year was up significantly from 26,375 pounds removed last year. Despite the 47 percent jump, dumping generally seems to be down as more people learn of French Creek’s biological diversity and the importance of protecting it through events like the cleanup and 12 months full of River of the Year activities and publicity.
“We are hearing from participants that the creek is definitely cleaner each year,” Cost said, “and I hope that reflects that the conservancy is succeeding in our work.”
In recent years, as participating groups have extended farther into the watershed, their efforts have grown to include stewardship projects in addition to the traditional trash picking that has been at the heart of the event since it began with a small group of FCVC friends in 1992.
About 200 trees were planted this year at the conservancy’s Cussewago Meanders property, nearly 200 acres located mostly between the creek and Rogers Ferry Road near Interstate 70 in northern Vernon Township, and near the recently completed John Anselmo Boat Launch near Cambridge Springs, which will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month.
The effect of hundreds of newly planted seedlings may not immediately be apparent. But Costa said that not only would such an effort be impossible without the many volunteers who participate each year, the impact will be felt. “That’s a big step in transitioning an abandoned farm field on the property into great habitat for wildlife now and to a future forest,” she said, pointing to the Cussewago Meanders property in particular.
Perhaps even more important than the impact on any one riparian area or befouled tributary, however, is the impact on the people participating — people who benefit from the efforts just as much as the watershed itself.
“I get a little emotional thinking about the families and friends who have made this an annual tradition and the school students seeing that they can do something important for our watershed,” Costa said in an email. “These hands-on experiences make a lasting impression about helping the environment.”
Another cleanup is in the books, but the French Creek’s year in the spotlight keeps heading downstream. A “Tap Talk” on microplastics from professor Sam Mason of Penn State-Behrend takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Voodoo Brewing Co., 215 Arch St. The fall float from Venango to Saegertown takes place Oct. 1 — registration is available at frenchcreekconservancy.org. and then the next day the conservancy’s Walk in Penn’s Woods event will take place.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with our big events and celebrating our victory, but throughout, I’ve just wanted people to recognize and appreciate what we have right here,” Costa said of the full schedule of events. “I’m excited to build on this year’s enthusiasm into next year.”
Cleanup results
Meadville Medical Center (MMC) will hold the Hellbender traveling trophy, goes to the corporate team that collects the most trash each year. The MMC group brought in 1,800 pounds.
Meadville Bulldog Hockey won $250 as the community group with the most participants.
The $1,000 Peter Yeager Memorial Fund prize was split between four schools — Allegheny College, Meadville Area Senior High, PennWest Edinboro and Seton Catholic School. Each will receive $250 to support science programs at the schools.
Overall, 38,875 pounds of trash were removed from the French Creek watershed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.