As a fiercely divided nation fulminates on social media, frets about upcoming elections, and grows frustrated over how the other half of the population appears to have lost its mind, several dozen community leaders are gathering weekly in Meadville in hopes of better bridging the growing chasm between “us” and “them.”
“The hope, at the end of the day, is that we can move past all of our political issues, all of our race issues, all of the things that divide us and come together in a way in which our nation has never seen before,” Jackie Roberson said of the effort. “If we can do that here, in this community, that would be an amazing thing.”
The “Love Your Neighbor” series of weekly lunchtime workshops, which met for the second time on Wednesday, is being hosted by the Family & Christian Community Association (FCCA), where Roberson is executive director. The project was conceived by Roberson and Crawford Central School Board members Melissa Burnett and Jan Feleppa.
The meetings draw on “The Third Option: Hope for a Racially Divided Nation,” a 2018 book by former NFL player Miles McPherson, who founded and leads The Rock Church, a San Diego-based evangelical church with six campuses in California and Hawaii.
Where today’s culture wars almost inevitably adopt an either-or approach to virtually every topic, McPherson argues in favor of a broader view that embraces what he calls “unity through mutual honor.” His book encourages readers to find common ground with those who appear to be different from them and argues that with effort such differences can be overcome or revealed as merely superficial.
About 35 people from dozens of Meadville-area organizations gathered at FCCA just before noon Wednesday. In the space that hosts free community meals at Thanksgiving, they sat at tables considering their personal identities and social identities, the characteristics that define their conceptions of themselves, as well as the qualities that others tend to see in them.
For some, race or gender were high on the list; for others, age or level of education played a more prominent role. Groups of participants rotated around the room considering a series of prompts: What assumptions do you tend to make about people who share the traits that you identify with? What positive messages have you received from others regarding the traits they identify with? What negative messages?
It was another session spent challenging each other to peer into their cultural blind spots and “face some things head on,” in the words of a former history teacher at the meeting.
Recapping discussions of racism and how to combat it from the previous week, the former teacher recalled the emotional reaction that students would have to learning of the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955 or other difficult moments in American history. He didn’t worry then about students reporting such moments to their parents, he said, but he wondered whether he’d be able to teach today in an environment when such topics have become politicized.
“How can you tell the truth about something that happened without getting emotional about those things?” he asked. “A lot of the stuff that happens is too sensitive, so do we look away or do we tell it like it is, do we face it head on?”
The early response has been encouraging, according to Burnett.
“Unity is the big goal — to make our community a better place to live, work and be,” she said. “We’re trying to lessen the divide.”
It’s a goal that seems unlikely to inspire skepticism, but it also comes at a time when, for some, terms like diversity and inclusion have become lightning rods for the polarized atmosphere of contemporary politics that the group was hopeful of countering. Is it possible the gatherings are mere exercises in preaching to the choir — or to one side of the cultural divide?
Roberson warned against making assumptions about the politics of those involved — questioning the assumptions we make based on our perceptions of others was part of the point of the discussion on Wednesday, after all. Equally important, he said, was the buy-in from various community leaders present, including elected officials and representatives of various social services agencies.
“I think if we can hit the top first it will work its way down,” Roberson said. “I think sometimes we’re afraid to have tough conversations and this is the start of a tough conversation, to move the needle forward to address some of the hurt and the pain that our nation has experienced before.”
Feleppa, who led the meeting, found good cause for optimism afterward and said Meadville is ready for the effort.
“My hopes are that we’ll have a community where we extend love to everybody,” she said.
It’s a big goal, she acknowledged.
“But,” she added, “you’ve got to try.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.