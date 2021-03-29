VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford County's first medical marijuana dispensary is slated to open this week near Meadville.
Rise Dispensaries opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 18914 Park Avenue Plaza, which is the former Key Bank office location.
Rise Dispensaries are owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc., a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company based in Chicago, Illinois. The Vernon Township location will be the 15th Rise retail site in Pennsylvania and its 56th nationwide.
Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Women’s Services Inc., which serves children and adults of Crawford County who are in crisis due to domestic violence, sexual violence or homelessness.
"Women’s Services is doing incredible work on behalf of families in crisis situations who need shelter and support services and we are grateful to donate to the cause," Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Industries' founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Bruce Harlan, executive director for Women’s Services, said the organization welcomes the support.
"Their decision to share a percentage of first-day sales to our organization is evidence of their eagerness to support our vision to create ‘communities free from violence,'" he said. "Local charities rely on private citizens and the business sector to help sustain their missions. Women’s Services is proud to have Rise Dispensaries as an additional stakeholder and looks forward to working with them in the years to come."
In addition to Meadville, Rise has two locations in Erie plus Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville and New Castle. It has three other locations in Carlisle, Steelton and York which are licensed to KW Ventures.
Rise Dispensaries' website notes its dispensaries "accept cash only as payment methods. We do have an ATM on-site, if you need it."
Established in 2014, Green Thumb Industries entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017. It operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its various branded products.
Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. The company employs more than 2,400 workers.
The Rise Meadville location, a former bank building, will offer Rise's first-ever "roll-thru" service allowing Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders to make reservations in advance and pick up via a drive-thru-style window.
Online reservations and in-store pickup are also available for registered patients by visiting risecannabis.com and creating an account and scheduling a pickup time.
Rise Meadville is scheduled to operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the company.
