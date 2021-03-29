Debra Kay Lemanski, 58, of Woodcock passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at UPMC Hamot. Debra was born in Meadville on November 4, 1962, the daughter of the late Marsden Wasson and Beulah Balak Wasson. She graduated from Meadville High School and Point Park College. On June 15, 1991, Debra…