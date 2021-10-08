A motorcycle ride and community event this weekend will raise awareness of choking hazards and rescue techniques and honor two children in the region who died after choking incidents.
The Ride for Life departs from Mercer at 11 a.m. Saturday and travels to the Voodoo Brewery Compound location in Meadville, stopping at several emergency response agencies along the way to make donations of choking rescue devices from the company sponsoring the event. The event that follows at the Compound will feature a kids activities ranging from balloon animals to a petting zoo, appearances by fire and emergency medical crews, fundraising raffles and more.
The event also celebrates Kolson Confer, a 22-month-old Meadville child who died in June after a choking incident the previous month led to severe complications, and Aizeya Mattocks, an 8-year-old who died in 2012 while eating lunch at Mercer Area Elementary School in Mercer.
Proceeds from the ride will benefit Kolson’s Krew, a group formed by family and friends in the aftermath of the toddler’s death, and will aid their efforts to distribute vacuum-based choking rescue devices produced by LifeVac LLC, which is sponsoring the event.
"His life was short, but his purpose is huge," Cortney Novosel, Kolson’s mother, said of the campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of choking that she has spearheaded in the months following her son’s death and that has already delivered choking rescue devices to more than 25 schools, child care organizations, restaurants and businesses in the area.
Kolson choked on food much like that he had eaten on a daily basis for months leading up to his accident — a children’s snack bar, according to Novosel. But breakfast on May 22 proved anything but normal.
“Kolson choked and despite efforts to clear the obstruction in his airway, he went into cardiac arrest,” Novosel said. “These things happen even in areas where you wouldn’t think that it would happen. We were staring right at him when it happened.”
Despite their prompt response, Kolson’s airway couldn’t be cleared. In the end, it was 49 minutes before he was resuscitated. A brain injury caused by Kolson’s obstructed airway led to his death June 24.
“If we had this device in our home,” Novosel said of the Life Vac, “I think it would have made a difference in his life and death.”
The thought that something similar could happen to virtually anyone has fueled Novosel’s efforts to provide local organizations with the LifeVac. The device, developed a decade ago, fits over a choking victim’s mouth and creates one-way suction to dislodge an airway obstruction, according to the company’s website. It is intended for use when other other choking-response protocols have been unsuccessful.
On their way from Mercer to Meadville, participants in the Ride for Life will be making stops to donate choking rescue devices to various organizations along the way, including one at the Stoneboro Volunteer Fire Company.
Among the agencies receiving a LifeVac device will be the Sandy Lake Borough Police Department, according to Chief Mark Jaskowak.
“Anytime that you can assist in possibly saving a life,” he said, “that’s something we’re interested in.”
The ride will continue to Voodoo Brewery’s Compound, 834 Bessemer St., where a DJ-accompanied afternoon of fun activities for kids and first aid lessons for adults will follow.
Firefighters from Meadville Central Fire Department will be among the emergency personnel answering first aid questions and greeting visitors at the event, but the company will not be among the organizations receiving the choking rescue devices, according to Chief Patrick Wiley.
Even if they did receive one, they wouldn’t be able to carry it with them in responding to emergencies, Wiley said this week.
“They’re not approved by the state of Pennsylvania to run them on our rigs — every piece of equipment we have has to be OK’d by the state first,” said Wiley, who had taken a look at one of the devices given to a parochial school recently. “We’re talking with our medical director and he’s interested in approaching the state to see if they’re willing to do some testing with this to see if it’s something that can be approved, but at this point it’s not.”
In responding to choking incidents, Wiley said, Meadville firefighters follow the standard protocols taught in CPR classes.
In addition to calling 911, the American Red Cross advises a “five and five” response for people who are choking, conscious and unable to cry, speak or breathe: five back blows followed by five abdominal thrusts (popularly known as the Heimlich maneuver). The same steps should be repeated until the object is dislodged or the person becomes unconscious. For an unconscious person with an airway blockage, the Red Cross calls for standard CPR to be performed.
Vacuum devices like the LifeVac offer an alternative when the standard protocols prove unsuccessful, according to the several companies that produce them. In fact, the LifeVac website suggests, the standard protocols can prove problematic when the person choking is disabled, pregnant, obese, or even if they are just alone without someone else to assist.
Bill McClincy, executive director of regional EMS council EMMCO West Inc., confirmed that the LifeVac is not included in “the most recent listing of allowable equipment/interventions issued by the PA Department of Health credentialed EMS personnel.”
That doesn’t mean the device couldn’t be approved, according to McClincy.
“There is a process for consideration of new devices at the PA Department of Health, Bureau of EMS,” he said in an email. “Any new equipment or intervention for use by credentialed EMS providers is reviewed at the state level by EMS providers and physicians from across the state.”
YOU CAN GO
The Ride for Life motorcycle ride leaves from American Legion Post 159, 100 E. Butler St., Mercer, at 11 a.m. Saturday and travels to the Voodoo Brewery Compound, 834 Bessemer St. Participation in the ride is $25. Proceeds will benefit Kolson’s Krew in its efforts to distribute anti-choking devices. Contact ride captain Kurt Seig at (724) 877-1504 to join. A community event from 2 to 5 p.m. will follow the ride at the Compound and will feature kids games, first aid training, emergency agency personnel and equipment, raffles and more.