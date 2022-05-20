RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township will hold a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. May 30 at the township recreation building, 30031 State Route 408, Townville.
The observance will include a roll call of township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by Allison Mattis. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Harry Zurasky, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. The public is invited.
