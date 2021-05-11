RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township holds its public Memorial Day service May 31 at 10 a.m. at the township Recreation Building, 30031 State Highway 408, Townville.
Dennis Buckley is the keynote speaker. It will include a roll call of Richmond Township veterans and active servicemen and women. Patriotic music will be provided by Allison Mattis. Pastoral duties will be performed by Pastor Frank Weingard, and master of ceremonies will be Ray Crocker. Masks are recommended for the public attending the service.