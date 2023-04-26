RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township is looking for volunteers for the annual Rec Center cleanup on May 6.
Projects to be tackled include raking; picking up fallen branches; clearing the walking trail, horseshoe pits and ballfields; landscaping around the picnic shelters; painting; weeding flower beds and placing mulch. Volunteers should meet at the Rec Center, 30031 State Highway 408, Townville, at 8 a.m. The cleanup will go on rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.