RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 with items accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building/garage, 30348 State Highway 408.
Items not accepted are chemicals, hazardous items, contractor waste, tires, paint, household garbage, shingles, barrel debris, and electronics which require recycling by state law (TVs, computers, monitors, tablets and phones).
Appliances without freon will be accepted.
The township also encourages all residents to aid in cleaning up road litter and taking those items to cleanup day.
Donations of cash and/or recyclable metals will go to support the Richmond Township Recreation Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.