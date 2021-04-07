RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township cleanup day is April 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building/garage, 30348 Route 408.
Items that will not be accepted include chemicals, hazardous items, contractor waste, tires, paint, household garbage, shingles, barrel debris, and electronics which require recycling by state law (TVs, computers, monitors, tablets, phones). Appliances will be accepted without freon.
This year, Cub Scout Pack 231 has volunteered to assist in the unloading of vehicles. Donations of cash and/or recyclable metals will be accepted to be divided between the Cub Scouts and the Richmond Township Recreation Board.