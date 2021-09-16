LINESVILLE — The Meadville Family YMCA holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house today at its new early learning and school-age enrichment facility in Linesville.
The ribbon cutting will be held at noon and involve various officials from the Linesville community, while the open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The building is located at 401 S. Mercer St.
During the open house, teachers will be on hand to answer questions from parents regarding the program and discuss enrollment opportunities.
"The Linesville childcare project has been in development for nearly two years and we'd like to thank our staff and community partners for all their hard work and dedication during this process," said Tina Carter, Meadville Family YMCA CEO, in a release Wednesday. "We are extremely excited to be able to offer quality, affordable childcare in the Linesville community."
The program was made possible by a donation from Molded Fiber Glass (MFG) Tray Company of Linesville and The MFG Foundation of Ashtabula, Ohio, with donations totaling $10,000.
"The Molded Fiber Glass Companies have always believed in the principle of investing in our communities," said John Thompson, MFG senior vice president, in a release. "MFG Tray Company and The MFG Foundation are delighted to provide this contribution to bring these childhood education programs to the children and families in our community."
For more information on the Linesville facility, including any questions regarding enrollment, contact Childcare Operations Director Stacie Hiott at (814) 336-2196 or by email at stacie.ymca@zoominternet.net.