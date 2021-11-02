This weekend numerous children, and likely a fair number of adults, ventured out into city of Meadville streets in costumes of all sorts, some of the gender-bending variety: It’s easy to picture young women dressed as Loki from the popular Disney+ television show, for instance, or college-aged men clowning around in outfits more typically seen on female cheerleaders.
As people in those costumes and others like them made their way from house to house or met up with friends for good-natured get-togethers, it’s not likely that many people thought twice of what was once a more audacious wardrobe choice.
In fact, however, for approximately one more month, such costumes are illegal in the city and can — theoretically — lead to a small fine or even up to 30 days in jail.
And it’s not just costumes that violate the city’s municipal code, it’s any instance in which a person wears clothes associated with a gender other than their own. And if residents dared to stage a performance and viewing of the 1970s camp classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — as recently happened at Allegheny College — they could have been in even more trouble.
“No person shall appear in any public place in a state of nudity,” the city’s disorderly conduct ordinance states, “or in a dress not belonging to his or her sex, or in an indecent or lewd dress, or make any indecent exposure of his or her person, or commit any indecent or lewd act or behavior, or exhibit or perform any indecent or lewd play or other representation.”
The times they are a-changing — soon
Meadville City Council members will vote Wednesday on the third and final reading of a revised ordinance that removes the prohibitions on cross-dressing and exhibiting or performing indecent or lewd plays. If approved, the revised ordinance, which passed unanimously on first and second reading last month, would go into effect 28 days later.
Until then, however, women flouting the law by wearing pants and men trying out tube tops before the weather turns too cold should perhaps keep a low profile. The current ordinance was approved in 1870, a time when clothing options were apparently more rigidly perceived, and offers little specific guidance on what choices will land someone in lockup.
A man in a dress seems like a sure bet, but what about a kilt, like the ones worn by local public officials during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in recent years? High-heeled shoes in their modern form date back to 18th-century France, where they were popularized largely by men. Could a performance of the cross-dressing musical “Kinky Boots” attract the attention of the authorities?
Actually, it seems there is no cause for alarm if your sartorial choices over the next few weeks threaten to bend the 19th century’s binary conception of fashion.
“Never once have I seen it enforced or heard anyone even talk about it,” Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department said of ordinance’s prohibition on dressing in clothes not “belonging” to one’s own sex. “It’s not something we look for.”
Calling the existing prohibition “terrible,” City Manager Maryann Menanno last week predicted that the revised ordinance would pass easily.
“That will no longer be there,” she said of the cross-dressing ban. “It was just a very odd code.”
Out with the old, in with the new
While the bans on wearing clothes of another gender and staging lewd plays will be removed, other acts have been added to the proscribed list in the revised ordinance. Electronic sound amplifiers were not a concern in the late 19th century, but now that radios have been around for more than a century, City Council is moving to regulate their use.
Under the revised ordinance, playing stereos so loudly that they create a noise disturbance that crosses property boundaries, disturbs other passengers on a bus or can be heard at a distance of 50 feet in public areas will constitute disturbing the peace.
Another addition may be welcomed by some city residents, if not by would-be romantics following in the footsteps of Shakespeare’s Romeo — but hopefully not wearing the tights commonly seen in Shakespeare productions. Under the revised ordinance, disturbing the peace will also include shouting or making noise “outside or inside a building during the nighttime to the annoyance or disturbance of any number of persons.”
Currently a cross-dressing violation could result in a fine of from $1 to $20, another reminder of when the law was instituted, or up to 30 days of confinement. Other parts of the existing ordinance call for fines ranging of up to $10 or $50 with the possibility of imprisonment for up to 30 days, while the worst offenses — defacing a monument and unlawful congregation in public areas — call for fines of up to $500 or $300, respectively.
Under the revised ordinance, those found guilty of disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace face fines of from $100 to $500 as well as court costs. If the fine is not paid within 90 days, violators can be imprisoned.
Tautin, who gave a recent presentation on revising city code to allow more lenient penalties for those convicted of crimes involving small amounts of marijuana, welcomed the changes.
“I feel they need to be removed,” he said of outdated sections such as the cross-dressing prohibition. “The law, like anything else, needs to be kept current.”
Council will consider the revised ordinance when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. The current disorderly conduct ordinance remains available through the city website, cityofmeadville.org. Follow the link under city government for municipal code, then navigate to section 713.
