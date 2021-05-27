The public review of write-in ballots from the May 18 primary election by the Crawford County Board of Elections continues today at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
There are 14 out of the county's 68 precincts that remain to be adjudicated, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the board. Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
The review continues this morning in the Assembly Room at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park.
The unofficial tally of votes is expected to continue this week. When completed, official tabulation of the primary results can begin, Soff said.