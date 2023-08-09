It took a little more than two minutes for First Baptist Church’s historic Revere Bell to be lowered without issue from its bell tower on Tuesday morning, but it took months of preparation to make it so.
“It’s a huge hurdle. It really is,” Paul Oppenlander said of getting the bell lowered gently by crane without a hitch. Oppenlander is a trustee of First Baptist Church and project manager for the restoration.
The more-than-750-pound bronze bell dates from the early 1830s. It was cast at the Revere Foundry, which was founded by Paul Revere of Revolutionary War fame.
The small crowd of volunteers and others gathered outside the church got a chance to see and touch the bell as well as take pictures with it before the final lowering into the bed of a pickup truck. The bell will be transported today to Cincinnati, Ohio, for restoration.
Oppenlander admitted to being nervous until the bell successfully was placed on a pallet within the pickup truck’s bed.
“Everything’s on your mind with this,” he said. “There’s so much going on to keep it altogether. So many little things. Is this going to work out? Is that going to come together? Did I overlook anything?”
“I haven’t slept in about the past week,” Oppenlander continued. “It’s 750 to 800 pounds of bell. If it fell, nothing was going to stop it.”
The bell is scheduled to arrive today in Cincinnati at The Verdin Co., a maker and restorer of cast bronze bells and bell ringing equipment.
Oppenlander says he’ll be a bit more relaxed once the bell is safely offload in Cincinnati. The Verdin Co. estimates the bell’s restoration will take about six months, he said.
Preparation for Tuesday’s uneventful removal began in October, according to Oppenlander.
First, there had to be an overall plan. Then, there had to be clean up work inside the bell tower before dismantling of some the components holding the bell in place so it could be taken out.
“A lot of preparation went into it. The first hurdle was getting the (bell) tower cleaned up and ready to go,” he said. “Getting everything in place (for the crane to remove it from the tower) was the second hurdle. The third hurdle is transporting it. The fourth hurdle is when it comes back here in about six months.”
Once the bell returns in early 2024, it will be displayed within the church for about two years before being placed in the church’s restored bell tower.
Restoration of the Revere Bell and its bell tower is estimated to cost First Baptist Church of Meadville about $230,000. It has raised a bit more than half of the total funds needed.
In early June, the church was awarded two competitive grants — $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, and $10,000 from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Grants program
Additionally, the church raised about $26,000 toward the project, Oppenlander said.
