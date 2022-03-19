With the deadline to file 2021 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns a month away, the Department of Revenue is extending its customer service hours for taxpayers to get help by phone.
This will help taxpayers get the assistance they need prior to the April 18 deadline to file 2021 personal income tax returns, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said Friday.
“Pennsylvanians who are sitting down to file their tax returns may have questions or concerns, so we are encouraging our customers to reach out directly to one of our personal income tax experts for assistance,” Hassell said. “We also have a number of other customer resource options on our website, www.revenue.pa.gov, that can help our taxpayers answer their questions and get their returns filed on time.”
Personal income tax assistance will be available between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (717) 787-8201.
Personal income tax assistance is also available through the department's Online Customer Service Center. The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.
The Department of Revenue's district offices are also open to provide customer service. Taxpayers are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment and bring their Social Security cards and a photo ID with them to facilitate tax filing assistance. District offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where's My Income Tax Refund? link on the department's homepage, or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to electronically file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns with the department's state-only filing system available at mypath.pa.gov. myPATH is a free, user-friendly option that allows most taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Income Tax Return (PA-40) and make income tax payments, as well as offering other services.
As a reminder, all taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2021 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight April 18. The deadline is extended this year due to Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C., observed on Friday, April 15, which pushes the federal and state filing deadlines to April 18.
Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing a PA-40 or making a payment, responding to department requests for information, and checking the status of a refund.