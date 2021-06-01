CONNEAUT LAKE — Dr. Robert Bazylak, a retired colonel with the U.S. Air Force Reserve, was guest speaker at Monday's Memorial Day service at Conneaut Lake. He spoke about his experiences with the service and reminded those in attendance to consider service to their community in various ways.
Sponsored by Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club, the program opened with a welcome by Margaret Staahl, the club's president. The Rev. Russ Hixson, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, presented a poem and gave the invocation and benediction.
American Legion Post 587 members raised the U.S. and POW-MIA flags. Nathan Weagraf, senior at North Royalton High School, whose grandmother lives at Conneaut Lake, sang the National Anthem. Ron Feldmiller of the Kiwanis Club led the pledge of allegiance.
Following a moment of silence, Jordan Vaugh, a senior at Conneaut Area Senior High School, played "Taps."
Following the memorial service, Staahl told about the recent revitalization efforts of Memorial Park. She noted Kiwanis received a $20,000 bequest from the late George Rutherford, who was a Kiwanis member for many years and was master of ceremonies at the annual Memorial Day service for many years before his death in 2018. Kiwanis Club voted to use the money to make improvements to the park, which included two benches, lamp posts and floral holders — matching other such items in the borough.
She thank Bill Eldridge, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee and a member of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, for his work in coordinating the efforts with Kiwanis and council. She also expressed appreciation to council, the police department, American Legion post, Dickson's Funeral Home and Ardis Dress and Beauty Shop for their cooperation. In addition, she thanked the 4-H club and scouts for helping with the cleanup and lawn mowing and the Conneaut Lake PRIDE and Charles Groger of the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society for videotaping the ceremony.
Approximately 75 people attended.