The former Crawford County jail warden who admitted to stealing more than $120,000 from a private club faces more probation time.
Senior Judge William R. Cunningham on Tuesday ordered Timmy “Tim” L. Lewis, 59, of Meadville to serve another 48 months of probation as Lewis still owes $23,854.85 in restitution to Meadville Moose Lodge 2505.
In August 2016, Lewis — who served as deputy warden from February 1991 to December 1997, then warden until April 2016 — pleaded guilty in county court to theft. Lewis admitted to stealing $121,588 from the Moose while he was the club’s administrator between 2011 and 2014. He was sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail followed by four years of probation and ordered to make full restitution. He was paroled from jail in March 2017 after five months due to health reasons.
Lewis has repaid $97,733.15 and had no behavioral problems while on probation for four years, Matt Pierce, deputy chief of Crawford County Adult Probation, told the court.
Lewis told Cunningham that he works as a supervisor at a Harborcreek plastics factory making $15 per hour, averaging 40 to 48 hours a week. Lewis said he makes $100-per-month restitution payments — and sometimes $200.
Cunningham ordered Lewis to serve an additional four years of probation, but it may terminate earlier as soon as the balance is paid in full.
