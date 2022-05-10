A Chestnut Street restaurant once again will use city-owned parking spaces to offer outdoor dining near the Market House. Rather than paying one quarter at a time, however, the rental fee will be paid in monthly installments of $108.
Members of Meadville City Council last week unanimously approved an agreement with JT’s SteamTable Restaurant & Catering, 217 Chestnut St., to lease two parking spaces located at the rear of the restaurant through Nov. 1.
The parking spaces are part of the lot that extends around three sides of the Market House.
In response to pandemic-related restrictions in 2020, JT’s SteamTable, formerly known as Java Tree Cafe and Catering, first established an outdoor seating area through an agreement with the city to use a portion of Mulberry Street between Chestnut Street and the Market House parking lot.
“We did allow them last year when Mulberry Alley was being paved to use those two parking spots,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told council before the Wednesday vote. “It was very successful for them.”
The total $650 cost to rent the two spaces was determined based on the 25-cent hourly rate for spaces occupied nine hours per day and five days per week for 29 weeks, according to Menanno.
With outdoor dining limited to the two parking spaces located closest to the JT SteamTable entrance that faces the Market House, Mulberry will remain open between the Market House parking lot and Chestnut.
The lease agreement for the parking spaces specifies that they be used for outdoor dining and prohibits subletting of the spaces to a third party.