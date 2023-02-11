A Meadville restaurant has been cited by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement for selling without authority to do so while a Bloomfield Township tavern has been cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Cannon’s Chophouse of Meadville was cited by the Erie District Enforcement Office for selling alcoholic beverages without authority in that its license was expired.
Cannon’s was cited for 68 days of alcohol sales without authority during a more than 14-week period from August through November in 2022.
Black Bear Inn near Canadohta Lake in Bloomfield Township was cited by troopers for selling or furnishing alcohol to an 18-year-old on Dec. 3, 2022.
Citations were issued during January of this year.
The hearings on the citations will be heard by a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Administrative Law Judge at a date to be determined.
