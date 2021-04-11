SAEGERTOWN — Two municipalities passed resolutions to help PENNCREST School District avoid a $500,000 expense, but those resolutions may not be legally valid, according to district officials.
At Tuesday's work session of PENNCREST School Board, Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco said he had received a letter from Randolph Township indicating it had passed a resolution allowing the school district to utilize local inspectors for its planned renovations under the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA).
However, PENNCREST Facilities and Transportation Director David Dickson said that allowing only a single entity to pursue local inspectors is not allowed.
"By them coming in and basically giving us that permission for that project, it's really not legal because they have to do it for everybody," he said.
Further, PENNCREST Solicitor George Joseph said that passing such a measure by resolution was not allowed under the Uniform Construction Code laws and regulations.
"You have to do it by ordinance," he said. "There is no authority for them to do it by resolution."
The matter of code review and inspection for the GESA projects was a major source of contention for PENNCREST near the beginning of the year. The GESA renovations are planned at Maplewood Elementary School — located at Steuben Township — and Maplewood Junior-Senior High School — located in Randolph Township.
Because those two townships have opted out of jurisdiction for inspection and review of commercial construction projects — which the school district counts as — PENNCREST would have to go through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for review of its plans, which Dickson estimated would cost the district $500,000 on top of the money already being spent on the project.
Glenn Armstrong, a supervisor with Randolph Township, said Randolph and Steuben had both passed resolutions allowing for PENNCREST to utilize whichever inspectors they wanted for purposes of that project in early February. He said it was an attempt to make a loophole to help the district out while not fully opting back in.
According to Armstrong, Randolph had opted out of local jurisdiction of commercial review in July of 2014. This, he said, was due to issues with inspection agencies in the area being unable to keep up with demand and numerous complaints issued to the district.
"If we opted in, all the residents in my township have to use the same inspection agency, which is the reason why we're opted out," he said.
Regardless, the point of the issue is essentially moot. Dickson said the drawings and specifications were already sent to the Department of Labor and Industry around three weeks ago, and plans are expected back within the next 10 days.
