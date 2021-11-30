The usual suspects were at it again last week — a large group of them milling about a half-block from Diamond Park in broad daylight and obviously up to good.
Staff members from Meadville Police Department and Crawford County Juvenile Probation weren’t loitering. Instead, they had gathered for what has become a tradition: decorating the Giving Tree that has been placed alongside West Center Street just outside the police station each year since 2017.
A week ago, officers were joined by community members and several participants in Bethesda Lutheran Services Right Start program in loading the tree with dozens of items, including hats, gloves and scarves, all of them in assorted sizes. Once the tree was secured with rope by Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci, who helped launch the tradition along with community member Cheryl Forero, the crowd approached, armed with colorful items in resealable plastic bags and clothes pins to attach them.
After a few short moments, the tree’s branches were nearly obscured by 130 items of clothing, personal hygiene supplies, hand warmers and more.
“You’d be surprised,” said Bonnie Guffey, a police department staff member who keeps the tree stocked. “Tomorrow, if it isn’t empty, it will be close to empty.”
The steady stream of business is likely due in part to the location of the tree, but Guffey said an even more important factor contributes to the number of people making use of the tree.
“There’s a need,” she said. “There’s definitely a need.”
With that need in mind, Guffey said donations of items to be placed on the tree are welcome and can be dropped off at the dispatch desk inside the police station.
Many of the items on the tree were hand-made and donated by Meadville Lions Club, which works with inmates at the State Correctional Institution-Cambridge Springs to provide winter-wear accessories, according to Guffey.
