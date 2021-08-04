A group of about 30 residents attended a public meeting to discuss the future of Huidekoper Park on Monday.
The meeting, which was held in the pavilion of the park — which is located on Williamson Road near the intersection with Grove and Poplar streets — allowed attendees the chance to suggest and vote for amenities to be incorporated into a planned future renovation of the park. The City of Meadville intends to pursue a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to perform an overhaul of the aging park.
The overall renovation is a joint effort between the city and the Meadville Family YMCA.
Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson said the city will take into consideration the most popularly voted features and then hold a second public meeting in the mid-to-late fall with a design for the renovated park and gather more public input then. Participants at Monday's meeting were given a sheet of stickers, which they used to vote for which amenities they wanted by sticking them to sheets of paper with a feature listed at the top.
Johnson also cautioned the attendees that, although the city is starting the process now, it will be a few years before the park's renovation actually takes place. Applying for the DCNR grant, for example, would not take place until next spring. Bidding would occur in 2023, with construction in either late 2023 or early 2024.
"So that's the timeframe," he said. "So really not looking for a new park until the end of '23 or '24, so do ask for everyone's patience."
Nevertheless, Johnson expressed confidence that city officials would be able to get the grant, saying they've been successful in applying for funds from the DCNR in the past. The grant would pay for half of the cost of renovating the park, a project which the assistant city manager estimated will have a price tag of between $500,000 to $600,000.
Johnson went over some features the city already had prepared for people to vote on, such as a multi-purpose field, a basketball court, horseshoe pits and new playground equipment. He then allowed the attendees the chance to suggest ideas for possible renovations.
Residents raised a litany of suggestions, including disk golf, a nature trail, barbecue pit, community garden, shaded dog park, bike trail and bike rack.
Johnson also addressed a few suggestions that he said the city would be looking into or definitely doing during the course of renovations, like reopening the restrooms at the park pavilion and considering security features for the park like cameras.
During the voting period, the ideas which seemed to attract the most votes were the multi-purpose court, renovated basketball court, community garden and wooded dog park.
The meeting drew a spectrum of participants, both young and old, women and men. Several of them were nostalgic for better years of the park and were eager to see Huidekoper restored to its former glory.
One such participant was Rosemary Thomas, who said she grew up in the area near the park and had attended it for years. As such, she had a keen interest in seeing how it might change.
"I just wanted to see what was in the future," Thomas said when asked why she chose to attend the meeting.
Lee Scandinaro said he really cares about the city's parks and tries to make use of them. For Huidekoper, he is keen to see a proper walking trail installed in the park, saying the green space does not currently have a clear trail to move across it.
Michael Burnett — who was a member of the 1986-87 Meadville Area Senior High basketball team that made it to the PIAA Class AAAA state championship game — spoke nostalgically about playing basketball at the park's court.
"If you didn't play here, you weren't any good," he said.
Burnett spoke of remembering how crowded the park would get as people — some of them recruiters — came in to watch basketball games. To him, seeing that feeling return to the park was the most important thing.
"To bring back that heritage, that culture, that love," Burnett said when asked why he attended the meeting. "It wasn't just basketball, it was family here."
Johnson called the amount of public participation in the meeting "incredible," and said he had never seen that amount of passion for a park before.
