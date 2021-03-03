The Crawford County Republican Party is holding multiple nomination petition signing events.
Petitions are available for signature at its headquarters, 312 Chestnut St., Meadville, for county, school board and local municipal candidates.
Headquarters is open today through Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and then Monday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Another signing event — soup and signing — is Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Township Building, 16678 McMath Ave., Meadville.