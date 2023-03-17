An alleged threat to a student put Crawford Tech in Meadville into lockdown this morning.
No injuries were reported and the school resumed normal operations this morning, according to Kevin Sprong, the school’s director said.
The threat was reported to school administration around 8:45 a.m. when the first students were arriving for the day, Sprong said. The incident was cleared about 45 minutes later.
“There was an alleged threat and we went into a lockdown as a precaution,” Sprong said. “We investigated with Meadville Police Department and the matter was quickly resolved.”
Sprong declined comment on the nature of the threat.
Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci of Meadville Police Department confirmed there were no injuries and the matter remains under investigation.
“It apparently happened overnight between two students,” Stefanucci said of the alleged threat.
“It was a threatening message to a student and was reported to (Crawford Tech) administration this morning (when the student arrived),” Stefanucci said.
Crawford Tech administration officials then contacted Officer Nick Mogel of Meadville Police Department to assist in the investigation, according to Stefanucci.
Mogel is a school resource officer who is stationed at neighboring Meadville Area Senior High School.
“They were being cautious,” Stefanucci said of the investigation. “Officer Mogel and the administration handled it. They did not call the police station for service.”
The threat apparently involved two students from outside the Meadville area, Stefanucci said. Both students are believed to be females under age 18, he said.
Crawford Tech, 860 Thurston Road, Meadville, has students from high schools in the Crawford Central, Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts. Meadville and Cochranton are Crawford Central’s high schools; Conneaut from Conneaut School District; and Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Saegertown from PENNCREST.
It’s unknown whether charges may be filed, Stefanucci said.
“The threat apparently came from another jurisdiction,” he said. “So it would be up to that jurisdiction.”
Sprong declined to discuss the status of the student or students involved.
There are approximately 240 students who attend the morning session at the vocational school with students arriving at staggered intervals, Sprong said.
The incident was cleared by approximately 9:30 a.m. and the school resumed normal operations, he said.
